PM Shehbaz to attend 8th Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh from October 29-30.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will be accompanied by key cabinet ministers.

The FII, themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” provides a global platform for nations to highlight economic strengths, attract investments, and discuss solutions for a sustainable future. This year’s event will focus on investments addressing critical issues such as artificial intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz is expected to hold key bilateral discussions with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials. Talks will center on strengthening economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on economic, energy, and defense collaboration.

He will also interact with global leaders and business figures attending the conference.

In May, the prime minister participated in the World Economic Forum’s special meeting on global collaboration in Riyadh, where he praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s transformative Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy and making it a global hub through advancements in manufacturing, tourism, entertainment, and social reforms.