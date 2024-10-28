Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PMD forecasts day of hot weather in Karachi

NEWS WIRE
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Karachiites are bracing for another day of intense heat, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting temperatures to reach a scorching 39°C. According to the PMD, the weather will remain hot and dry throughout the day. The current temperature is 27°C, but the maximum is expected to climb to 39°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 25°C. Humidity levels are currently at 87%, and sea breezes remain completely absent. A north-easterly wind is blowing at a speed of 6 kilometers per hour. The PMD anticipates the intense heatwave will continue until the first week of November. A slight increase in nighttime coolness is expected from mid-November onwards, but there is no prediction of rainfall during this period.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024