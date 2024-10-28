PMD forecasts day of hot weather in Karachi

KARACHI - Karachiites are bracing for another day of intense heat, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting temperatures to reach a scorching 39°C. According to the PMD, the weather will remain hot and dry throughout the day. The current temperature is 27°C, but the maximum is expected to climb to 39°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 25°C. Humidity levels are currently at 87%, and sea breezes remain completely absent. A north-easterly wind is blowing at a speed of 6 kilometers per hour. The PMD anticipates the intense heatwave will continue until the first week of November. A slight increase in nighttime coolness is expected from mid-November onwards, but there is no prediction of rainfall during this period.