PPP’s Manzoor Wasan says Imran Khan to spend winter in jail

KHAIRPUR - Senior Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh and former provincial home minister Manzoor Hussain Wasan has said Imran Khan is in big trouble, and it seems that after spending the summer in jail he will also spend the winter in jail.

Talking to the media during the visit of the newly constructed Pakistan Law College in Khairpur, Manzoor Wasan said the provisions of the 18th constitutional amendment are also included in the 26th constitutional amendment.

Manzoor Hussain Wasan said the 26th constitutional amendment does not harm anyone, including the judiciary and the people.

The accusation of being with the establishment on PPP is wrong, Manzoor Hussain Wasan said.

PPP is a pro-democratic party, and we are with the people and will remain with the people, Manzoor Hussain Wasan added. He said the Sindh government is active in maintaining peace and order in the province.

We do not support the construction of six new canals from the Indus River in the areas of Punjab, Manzoor Hussain Wasan said.

Manzoor Wasan said by establishing new educational institutions, education will flourish, and education-loving people should pay attention to opening educational institutions. He said the history of the past tells us that Khairpur has been a masterpiece of a scientific and literary city since ancient times.