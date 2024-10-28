PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar vows to oppose 27th amendment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar has declared that his party will vehemently oppose the proposed 27th amendment to the constitution, mirroring their resistance to the recently passed 26th amendment. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Gohar criticized what he described as baseless legal cases against PTI leadership and supporters, alleging that these actions are being taken under the guise of enforcing Section 144.

Gohar expressed confidence that the party members would soon be acquitted of what he termed "fake and bogus cases." He highlighted PTI's recent protests outside the Supreme Court against the 26th amendment, which they believe undermines the independence of the judiciary. During these demonstrations, he called on the judiciary to act against governmental interference in judicial matters.

The PTI chairman also issued a warning regarding potential horse trading and the fragmentation of political parties in the government’s pursuit of securing votes for the amendment. He emphasized that PTI aims to form a government by collaborating with minority groups.

While acknowledging respect for all judges and having no reservations about the newly appointed Chief Justice, Gohar raised concerns about the judicial appointment process, advocating for the principle of seniority in selecting the Chief Justice.

On Monday, the government announced the retention of the special parliamentary committee that reviewed the 26th amendment. According to parliamentary officials, the committee, led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, will play a crucial role in determining the fate of the proposed 27th amendment, with representatives from all political parties involved.