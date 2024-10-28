PTI MNA Aslam Ghuman exits parliamentary party meeting amid alleged party disloyalty

During a parliamentary party meeting chaired by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aslam Ghuman left the National Assembly following concerns over his party loyalty.

Sources disclosed that Ghuman, an MNA from Sialkot, had not been in contact with the party during the 26th constitutional amendment discussions and was reportedly in touch with other political groups.

Ahead of the meeting, PTI issued a show-cause notice to Ghuman, demanding a response before attending further gatherings. To avoid potential embarrassment, Ghuman chose to depart from the session.

Earlier, PTI leader Zain Qureshi resigned from his role as deputy parliamentary leader in the National Assembly to ensure transparency in an inquiry against him. Accused of alleged floor-crossing during the amendment process, Qureshi affirmed his loyalty to PTI founder Imran Khan and his father, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and stated that he has submitted his response to the show-cause notice.

These actions follow PTI’s decision to issue show-cause notices to members allegedly involved in floor-crossing, requiring them to submit written explanations and appear before an inquiry committee after allegations of member absenteeism during crucial voting sessions.