PTI's Hamid Khan labels 26th Amendment as 'PCO of democratic period'

Senior lawyer and PTI Senator criticized the 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling it the "PCO of the democratic period." Speaking to the media, Khan alleged that the amendment consolidates significant power within certain individuals.

He specifically criticized Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah, claiming that he, “a district-level lawyer, is now dictating the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” Khan further alleged that Sanaullah is attempting to influence the composition of the Supreme Court's constitutional bench.

Khan demanded that a constitutional bench, led by the Chief Justice and senior-most judges, be established. He also claimed that the government is preparing the 27th Constitutional Amendment to introduce military courts.

The 26th Constitutional Amendment, recently passed by Parliament, introduces judicial reforms, including a fixed three-year term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan and guidelines for forming constitutional benches in the Supreme Court and high courts.