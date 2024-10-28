Punjab speaker calls 26th amendment a positive step

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has termed the recently passed 26th amendment to the Constitution as a significant step toward justice and governance. Speaking to the media in Lahore, Malik Ahmad expressed that the amendment was essential to address the backlog of pending cases that delayed justice for many, including himself.

Highlighting the role of Parliament, he stressed that constitutional amendments are its rightful domain, acknowledging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their contributions in passing the 26th amendment. “The government has restored the true spirit of the Constitution of 1973,” he stated.

Malik Ahmad also called on bar associations to create a conducive environment to address critical issues instead of waiting for ideal circumstances. Urging a focus on political stability, he emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over trivial matters.

As the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Malik Ahmad reiterated his commitment to maintaining impartiality, stating that he is expected to uphold neutrality and refrain from taking any party’s side while in office.