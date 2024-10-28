Rally in Lahore on Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE - The district administration of Lahore held a rally to observe Kashmir Black Day, starting from Alhamra and concluding at the Governor’s House, here on Sunday. A large number of citizens participated, including the Secretary of Information and the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters. Participants carried placards and chanted slogans such as “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan,” expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. This day commemorates the entry of Indian forces into Kashmir on October 27, 1947, a pivotal moment that has led to significant suffering for Kashmiris. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, asserting that it is difficult to live without it.

The purpose of today’s rally was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, reaffirming that Pakistanis have not forgotten their struggles and will continue to advocate for their rights.