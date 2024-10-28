Monday, October 28, 2024
Rana Tanveer condemns India’s atrocities in Kashmir

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday strongly condemned India’s atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a reflection of the Modi government’s reprehensible mindset.

He marked the 77th anniversary of India’s occupation of Kashmir, emphasising that this day symbolises the denial of freedom and the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to raise its voice for Kashmiri rights until the dawn of freedom emerges in the region. He stressed that resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions is the only viable solution, urging the international community to play its part.

