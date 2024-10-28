‘Renaissance of Ideology’

Mohammad Ahmed Khan

Genetics is the essence that predominantly plays a role in human behavior and reciprocation. It plays a fundamental role in shaping the socioeconomic and political framework of a nation. Culture and ethos of a nation can also be co related with super-mentioned factors.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan orchestrated and theorized the idea of Two Nations in Indian Subcontinent which was adopted by Muslims who realized that they cannot coexist with Hindus for reasons debated many a times. Amongst the Muslims, the unwavering followers of this concept and the ones who eventually yielded undeniable results were the Muslims of Bengal. More prominently, the Bengali leadership was at the helm of affairs in resolve to achieve independence. Their constant efforts produced results in 1946 elections where Muslim League turned out to be the strongest in Bengal while the results in other provinces were not so promising. Hence, it can be arrived at that it was the ideology and its indefatigable follow up by the Muslims which paved way for creation of Pakistan.

In contrary, the creation of Bangladesh in 1971 is a rebuttal and negation of this ideology. Pakistan, a once desired country by Muslims, was split into two. Sheikh Mujibur Rehman can be blamed for his villainous and wicked diplomatic skills to opt being a puppet and allowing India to intervene in all walks of state management. However, we should not ignore the gruesome facts that few notables from West Pakistan also played a negative role to create sense of deprivation in people of East Pakistan to drift them towards India. Obstructing the Parliamentarians to attend the session of National Assembly also culminated the divide. We cannot turn a blind eye towards Bangladesh’s development and economic progress. A province which was crumbling and had a severe political turmoil before becoming a country became an example for other South Asian nations. Bangladesh being a population of 68 million at the time of its creation in comparison to Pakistan of 60 million is now a country of 171 million while Pakistan has a population of 240 million. The statistics of population alone are sufficient to determine the difference in population control, liberalism and education between the two countries over the years. Additionally, the statistics and figures for the economy of Bangladesh as of the current fiscal year depict 6 percent GDP growth, 8.5 percent interest rate and 33 billion dollars worth volume of exports. Pakistan’s current GDP growth of around 2.8 percent, sky rocketing rate of interest and meagre exports are ponder-worthy considering Pakistan’s size and population in comparison to Bangladesh. These factors are highly disproving of the ideology of Two Nation Theory. Does this mean that concept of Muslim unity is hollow and insubstantial?

It is a well-known fact that until recently Bangladesh worked under Indian umbrella. This system of governance of Awami League, where there is undue Indian influence, is inherited from Leader Sheikh Mujeeb. Although BNP, Jamat e Islami and majority masses of Bangladesh have always opposed this hegemony, however, they have been suppressed and victimized time and again. Such is evident from arrest of Khalida Zia, and sidelining of Bangladesh National Party during Awami League rule. Additionally, venomous attitude towards political opponents had also taken a nefarious turn when under their rule, people like Ghulam Azam of more than 90 years and many more elderly at the verge of natural death were sentenced to death and hanged. The recent episode in Bangladesh was not only a result of unwanted nepotism in the form of 30 percent reserved quota seats. Instead, there were several other crucial factors which have led to this backlash. Bangladesh might be on the track to become a strong economy, but violation of basic principles of governance by working under Indian influence was simply not acceptable to the public. This was clear foreign intervention and an open challenge to Bangladesh’s sovereignty. In addition to this, Hasina very astutely neutralized various foreign powers with one another and used to play on all fronts of global diplomacy. This sailing in many boats of super and potential superpowers generated a tacit rivalry amongst bigwigs and eventually Hasina and her own boat collapsed.

Another blunder made by Sheikh Hasina was when she questioned that if not the freedom fighters then should the ‘Razakars’ benefit from the quota system seats. ‘Razakars’ were volunteers deployed by Govt of Pakistan to create Harmony and peace between the two divided factions of East Pakistani public in 70’s. However, Hasina’s government considered them to be collaborators of West Pakistan. This term is considered as not less than an abuse and a source of disgrace in Bangladesh. Hasina indirectly referred to the protestors as ‘Razakars’ to humiliate them. However, they started to take pride in this label. Revival of this slogan is in fact emerging of that flame which was deep inside the hearts of Bengalis connecting both factions.

In general, Bangladesh has seen sufficient progress and there have been efforts of amelioration by the political parties for the betterment of the country. There is no doubt that there have been a lot of positive advancements and enhancements in Bangladesh since its creation. However, tyrannical rule has no justification. Hazrat Ali R.A has described tyrannical rule in one of his quotes as ‘An unislamic government may last a while but tyranny cannot endure.’ It is conceivable that quota seats were a mere excuse. The real issue was the frustration in the hearts of the people which oozed out to an extent that Hasina had to flee. She compromised on morals, rights of people and dominion of Bangladesh’s governance system by operating under the shadow of India, the country which is her current safe zone. India also has the blame of assisting Awami League in recent 2024 elections which resulted in ‘India Out’ Campaign by Bengalis. We can assume from the entire saga that Bangladeshi people have over the time developed animosity and hatred towards India who was once their facilitator and close ally.

The Two Nation Theory was right at the time of partition in 1947 and today when Bangladesh is on a path of freedom from tasset clutch of Indian influence and intervention. May be this is what we call a ‘Renaissance of Ideology’ which hints that Two Nation Theory holds good even after seven decades. Besides, Muslim unity is not just a myth but reemerges like genetics.