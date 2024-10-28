Rizwan confirmed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Salman Agha as vice-captain

LAHORE - Mohammad Rizwan has been officially appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain, while Salman Ali Agha will serve as vice-captain, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the national squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia and Zimbabwe.

The tour, spanning from November 4 to December 5, will see Pakistan embark on a demanding campaign as they aim to strengthen their standing in international white-ball cricket.Rizwan, a 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman who debuted in white-ball cricket in 2015, has amassed 5,401 runs with four centuries across 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is, while also making 143 dismissals behind the stumps.

As Rizwan leads Pakistan in the ODI opener against Australia in Melbourne on November 4, he will become Pakistan’s 31st ODI captain. For the first T20I match on November 14 in Brisbane, he will be the 12th to captain Pakistan in the format. Under a workload management plan, Rizwan will be rested for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where Salman Ali Agha will assume the captaincy.

Expressing his gratitude, Rizwan shared his commitment to the role. “I am deeply honored to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege, and now, leading such a talented group is an incredible honor. Joining the ranks of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains truly is the icing on the cake. I am dedicated to giving my utmost and working closely with selectors, coaches, and teammates to exceed our fans’ expectations.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi extended his congratulations to Rizwan, emphasizing the wicketkeeper’s dedication and leadership qualities. “Rizwan’s passion for the game and commitment to his team has earned him respect across the board. His leadership qualities, game knowledge, and exemplary performance will inspire the next generation of Pakistani cricketers. The PCB fully supports Rizwan in this new role and is confident that under his leadership, Pakistan’s white-ball team will reclaim its status as a formidable force on the international stage.”

PAKISTAN’S SQUADS FOR AUSTRALIA AND ZIMBABWE TOURS:

ODI SQUAD FOR AUSTRALIA: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Salman Ali Agha (Vice-Captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I SQUAD FOR AUSTRALIA: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Salman Ali Agha (Vice-Captain), Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

ODI SQUAD FOR ZIMBABWE: Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Salman Ali Agha (Vice-Captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir

T20I SQUAD FOR ZIMBABWE: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan