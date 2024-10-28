Rs2.4m released for cops treatment

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar released over Rs 2.4 million for medical treatment of officers and personnel injured in various incidents, including encounters with dacoits. According to the details, Rs500,000 were paid for DSP Waseem Faraz’s medical expenses, while injured constable Muhammad Ayub will receive Rs. 350,000 for treatment. Injured driver constable Muhammad Hamid has been granted Rs500,000 for medical expenses and injured constable Waseem Arshad has received Rs350,000 for treatment. Additionally, injured constable Zahid Hussain and Ghazi Sub-Inspector Naik Muhammad will each receive Rs200,000 for medical expenses, and injured constable Nabeel Shehzad has been allocated Rs. 200,000 for treatment. Injured constable Muhammad Usman has been granted Rs 100,000 for medical expenses.

Police arrest 56,322 electricity pilferers this year so far

The Punjab Police have arrested 56,322 electricity pilferers across the province, including Lahore, this year.

According to a spokesperson, a total of 96,722 cases were registered against electricity thieves, with challans for 60,926 cases submitted. Over 8,000 electricity thieves were convicted. In the provincial capital, Lahore, 30,891 electricity thieves were arrested, and 30,495 cases were registered. Challans for 8,420 cases were submitted in Lahore. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the police teams to continue operations against electricity theft without discrimination and maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward those damaging the national treasury. He also directed the police teams to provide full support to electricity companies during the crackdown on electricity theft.