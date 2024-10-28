Russian assembly speaker to address Senate session today

ISLAMABAD - Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko will address the special Senate session today. The foreign dignitary arrived in Islamabad for a three-day official visit on Sunday. She will address the Senate session at 4:30 pm, according to the media wing of the Parliament. The visit is expected to mark a pivotal moment in the growing diplomatic and parliamentary ties between the two nations. During her stay, Valentina Matvienko is also scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This visit, featuring significant discussions and strategic engagements, underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering stronger relations.