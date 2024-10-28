Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Russian assembly speaker to address Senate session today

Russian assembly speaker to address Senate session today
Staff Reporter
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko will address the special Senate session today. The foreign dignitary arrived in Islamabad for a three-day official visit on Sunday. She will address the Senate session at 4:30 pm, according to the media wing of the Parliament. The visit is expected to mark a pivotal moment in the growing diplomatic and parliamentary ties between the two nations. During her stay, Valentina Matvienko is also scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This visit, featuring significant discussions and strategic engagements, underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering stronger relations.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024