Monday, October 28, 2024
Salman Akram Raja calls for bail for PTI founder, denies allegations of political deal

Web Desk
1:50 PM | October 28, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja has urged the courts to grant bail to the party’s founder, similar to the relief given to Bushra Bibi. Speaking to the media on Monday, Raja dismissed speculations of a political deal, emphasizing that all actions should be within the law.

“There is no deal, nothing substantial in the cases,” he stated. Recalling his own legal challenges, Raja revealed that he faced seven terrorism charges within a span of three weeks.

When questioned about rumours suggesting that PTI’s founder would support Bilawal Bhutto as the next Prime Minister, Raja categorically denied the claim. “The PTI’s founder will not support any undemocratic action,” he asserted. Emphasizing the party’s stance, he added, “The country has given its democratic verdict in favor of the PTI and its founder. We will not go against the will of the people at any cost.”

