Security advisory  issued for govt employees in DIK

Monitoring Report
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  The district administration has issued a security advisory for government employees, advising them to avoid unnecessary travel on three major roads in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a notification from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, all officers and officials were instructed to limit movement on the Bannu-DI Khan, DI Khan-Zhob, and DI Khan-Tank roads. The advisory, shared with all government departments, follows a communication from the District Police Officer indicating that ‘Khawarjis’ were planning to kidnap government employees traveling on these routes.

Employees were advised to avoid unnecessary stops, refrain from using the same route repeatedly, and not to share travel schedules with irrelevant persons or departments. In case of any emergency, employees were instructed to contact police emergency number 15, the DPO control room at 09669280325, or District Police Lines at 09669280298.

Salman Akram Raja calls for bail for PTI founder, denies allegations of political deal

Monitoring Report

