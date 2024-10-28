Serena Hotels host Mehfil-e-Sukhan

Islamabad - Serena Hotels, hosted a Mushaira “Mehfil-e-Sukhan” event, bringing together some of Pakistan’s most esteemed poets. The gathering celebrated under Serena Hotels’ Cultural Diplomacy Initiative was a tribute to the richness of Urdu poetry and to the power of words.

The gathering featured wonderful well-known poets, including Anwar Masood, Kishwar Naheed, Iftikhar Arif, Anwar Shaoor, Yasmin Hameed, Javed Saba, Akhtar Usman, Ahmad Ataullah, Zahoor Ahmed, Hamida Shaheen, Umair Najmi, and Farjad Mahdi. Each poet shared captivating verses that captivated the audience. The poetry shared highlighted how poetry continues to bring people together across different cultures.

This Mushaira was more than a recital; it was a celebration of language, tradition, and the timeless art of verse. Serena Hotels not only promote events like “Mehfil-e-Sukhan” but also actively supports renowned literary gatherings such as the Lahore and Quetta Literary Festivals, strengthening its mission to promote the Urdu language and cultural heritage across Pakistan. Through these initiatives, Serena continues to bring poetic voices together, appreciating the beauty and depth of Urdu poetry.