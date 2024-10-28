Sialkot observes October 27 as Black Day

SIALKOT - Like elsewhere in the country, Kashmir Black Day was observed here on Sunday. In this regard, main event was held at Kutchery Chowk under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain. The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Mujahid Alvi, Distrct Officer (DO) Secondary Education Malik Allah Dad, Deputy Director (DD) Education Muhammad Hussain, Chacha Cricket Soofi Abdul Jalil, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Nisar Ahmed, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Chaudhry Younis, Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui and people from different walks of life. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that India illegally entered its army in Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and occupied the territory. He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide by Indian army in the held valley. He said that India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir and from the last 76 years the civilized world had kept a criminal silence on Indian atrocities. The Deputy Commissioner revealed that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide in the held valley.

He said that Pakistan would never step back from its moral and diplomatic support in the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and it was the birthright of Kashmiris to get freedom from Indian clutches. Later, a rally was held led by the Deputy Commissioner. Carrying the flags of Kashmir, the participants were raising slogans ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.