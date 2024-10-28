Sindh govt awaits judicial commission meeting before forming constitutional benches

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to wait for the Judicial Commission’s meeting before forming the constitutional benches. According to sources, a resolution must be approved by the provincial assembly to form constitutional benches in the province. The resolution will be presented in the Sindh Assembly after convening the Judicial Commission meeting. Experts have advised that if the resolution is passed first, issues may arise regarding the admission of constitutional petitions. The Pakistan Peopl’s Party has instructed its assembly members to remain in Karachi in the light of the situation. Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly session is scheduled for Monday afternoon, with 51 per cent support required for the resolution.