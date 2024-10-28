Monday, October 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh govt awaits judicial commission meeting before forming constitutional benches

NEWS WIRE
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh government has decided to wait for the Judicial Commission’s meeting before forming the constitutional benches. According to sources, a resolution must be approved by the provincial assembly to form constitutional benches in the province. The resolution will be presented in the Sindh Assembly after convening the Judicial Commission meeting. Experts have advised that if the resolution is passed first, issues may arise regarding the admission of constitutional petitions. The Pakistan Peopl’s Party has instructed its assembly members to remain in Karachi in the light of the situation. Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly session is scheduled for Monday afternoon, with 51 per cent support required for the resolution.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024