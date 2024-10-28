Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seeks names from govt, opposition for JCP

National Assembly Speaker Sardar has requested the government and opposition to nominate two members each for the formation of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

According to sources, the JCP will comprise four members from both the opposition and the treasury in the National Assembly and Senate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to participate in the JCP, responsible for appointing judges to the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Sharia Court. PTI’s Political Committee announced that the party would nominate members from both houses for the commission, which also has the expanded role of assessing High Court judges' performance and recommending suitable appointments.

The 13-member commission will make decisions by a simple majority, with opposition members holding significant influence. After the PTI’s committee meeting, Salman Akram Raja informed media that the party would finalize its nominees after consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Earlier today, PTI’s Salman Akram Raja has filed a contempt plea with the Supreme Court, urging action against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members for non-compliance with a Supreme Court ruling.

The plea seeks contempt proceedings following the ECP’s disregard of the July 12 Supreme Court judgment affirming PTI’s eligibility for reserved seats, overturning the ECP’s March 1 decision. This ruling was reiterated in a detailed judgment issued last month.