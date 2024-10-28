Sudan’s Silent Suffering

The devastating attack reportedly carried out by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which left 124 civilians dead, underscores the grim reality of a conflict that has consistently flown under the international radar. While Sudan endures unthinkable violence, global attention remains uneven, heavily skewed towards conflicts that align with larger geopolitical interests. We cannot ignore that the Sudanese people are also victims of a broader, disturbing legacy of imperialism, a plight they share with Palestine and others enduring colonialist exploitation and foreign interference.

For centuries, regions rich in resources but politically unstable have become battlegrounds, not for liberation but for the control of valuable materials like gold, oil, and minerals. Foreign powers and conglomerates profit while local populations suffer, and Sudan, with its abundance of natural wealth, is no exception. The RSF, notorious for its merciless tactics, has made a brutal mark on Sudan, employing inhumane violence against innocent civilians. These conflicts thrive not only because of internal factions but also because of the silence—or worse, the complicity—of powerful entities that prefer to profit from chaos.

This brutal attack in Sudan is a reminder that the cost of imperialism is still borne by nations grappling with imposed divisions and exploitation. The RSF, like other militant groups shaped and perpetuated by such legacies, acts with seeming impunity, pushing Sudan further into turmoil.

It is time for the world to pay attention to Sudan’s plight, recognising the need for accountability and an end to selective advocacy for human rights. This is not just Sudan’s fight; it’s a global issue of humanity that demands action. Without a unified outcry against such violence, the cycle of suffering will only continue, leaving Sudan and others like it in perpetual darkness.