Sukkur observes Oct 27 as ‘Black Day’

SUKKUR - Like the rest of the country, Sukkur also observed October 27 as ‘Black Day’ on Sunday. The district administration organized a solidarity rally to express unity with the Kashmiris and protest against India’s occupation and atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The rally, led by Assistant Commissioner City Sobia Falak Rao and Assistant Commissioner Rohri Labiqa Akram, started from the Municipal Stadium and ended at the Sukkur Press Club. A large number of citizens, teachers, students, lawyers, and political and social activists participated in the rally. The participants of the rally raised slogans against Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to the rally, Assistant Commissioner Sobia Falak Rao and other speakers said, “Black Day is being observed across the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, adding that we want to assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that we stand with them until they achieve their rights.” They further demanded the international community recognize the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.