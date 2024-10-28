Tourism potential in Balochistan needs promotion: Experts

Balochistan – the southwestern province of Pakistan – boasts a huge tourism potential, and tapping it can not only promote the country’s soft image abroad but also fetch a fortune for the state coffers, said Dawood Tareen, Focal Person for the Balochistan Tourism Department, in an interview with WealthPK.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, boasts a rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions, and numerous historical sites and landmarks. Its coastline, stretching about 800 kilometers, has the potential to become a top tourist destination. Key attractions include the majestic Hingol National Park, home to the iconic ‘Princess of Hope’ rock formation, natural mud volcanoes, and the revered Hinglaj Temple, as well as the ancient ruins of Mehrgarh and the world’s largest juniper forest.

He said the province has the potential to become a popular destination, particularly for eco-tourism enthusiasts, hikers, campers, and off-road adventurers. However, attention is needed to improve infrastructure, promotion, access networks, transportation, healthcare, hospitality, and other travel-related services.

Tareen further said, “Although, the security situation is improving, visitors hesitate to visit. It must be checked so that people related with the tourism sector can also get a sustainable income”.

Though the CPEC has improved the province’s road connectivity with other parts of country, there’s still a dire need to develop more tourist-friendly infrastructure and additional facilities, he said. All the stakeholders should consider it and must do a collective effort if they want to unlock the potential tourism goldmine of this province.

He said, “To boost the tourism sector in the province, and to make it a global tourism destination, a well-planned marketing strategy is the key to success. There is also a dire need to highlight the tourist attractions in Balochistan through different platforms – digital media, travel expos, documentaries, social media, visualization, magazines, and virtual tourism.”

A dedicated board can also be established to streamline tourism promotion and marketing activities. Targeted promotional campaigns will also play a vital role in this concern. A strengthened tourism sector will not only help in revenue generation and even foreign exchange collection but also help stimulate the economy. New opportunities will emerge and another sources of sustainable livelihood will also be established, added Dawood Tareen.

Talking to WealthPK about the promotion of the tourism sector in Balochistan, Deputy Director of Tourism from the Baltistan section of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Rahat Karim Baig said Balochistan is one of the beautiful tourist places in the country. If proper facilities are provided, it will attract not only foreign tourists but also increase the number of domestic visitors.

He said, “To unlock the tourism goldmine, it is necessary to develop a proper infrastructure and other facilities. So, significant efforts and serious attention is required. Across the globe tourism is an emerging industry and it is high time for Pakistan to earn its share. So, besides tourism promotion at the provincial level, a collective effort at the national level for all provincdes is also required.”