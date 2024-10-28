Training for social service workforce ends in merged areas

Peshawar - In a significant step toward enhancing child protection and welfare in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two-day capacity-building training for the Social Service Workforce (SSWF) has successfully concluded in seven merged districts: Kurram, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Orakzai.

The district-level social service workforce participated in structured two-day training sessions held in each district. In the context of child protection, this workforce forms a critical subset of the broader social service system, sharing the goal of caring for, supporting, promoting the rights of, and empowering vulnerable people. The focus is on preventing and responding to violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation against children through preventive, responsive, and promotive programs.

The primary objectives were to establish a comprehensive understanding of existing child protection service frameworks and to foster collaboration with other social service sectors.

This approach aims to enhance the effectiveness of the child protection system and ensure the coordinated delivery of promotional, preventive, and protective services for children. By strengthening interdepartmental coordination and partnerships with civil society, the initiative seeks to better protect children at risk of harm.

This year, 247 members of the social workforce across the merged districts benefited from this training initiative.

Participants in the training were selected from various key departments, including the police, judiciary, district administration, prosecution, social welfare, education, health, civil society organisations, Rescue 1122, and other relevant stakeholders.

Organised by the District Child Protection Units within the Social Welfare Department of the merged districts, this marks the first large-scale collaborative training of its kind in these areas. Child Protection Officers from the Social Welfare Department led these sessions and developed the training resources.

The initiative was made possible with the generous support of UNICEF, which is also providing technical and financial assistance to the Social Welfare Department in the merged districts. This includes building the capacity of Child Protection Units, training staff on case management and referral systems, implementing a Child Protection Management Information System, and establishing community-based Child Protection Committees at the village and neighborhood levels, along with District Child Protection Committees led by Deputy Commissioners to strengthen collaboration within the SSWF.

Director of Social Welfare for the Merged Districts, Muhammad Naeem, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “This training strengthens the very core of our child protection framework in the merged districts. By working closely with the SSWF, we are not only responding to immediate needs but also building a sustainable support system that will protect children and their caregivers across the board.”