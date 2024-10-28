Monday, October 28, 2024
Two arrested, five rare deers recovered in Umarkot

STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2024
MIRPURKHAS   -   Umarkot CIA Police during an operation conducted on Sunday, arrested two accused and recovered five rare Thar Desert deer from their possession. According to sources of local police, the arrests were made near Makiharu stop after patrolling units intercepted a Corolla car bearing number BPE-184. The accused, Muhammad Akram Qureshi and Ali Haider Rajput, residents of Sanghar district, were taken into custody and handed over to the police station. The recovered deer and vehicle were subsequently transferred to the Mirpurkhas Wildlife Department. Wildlife officials have registered a case under the Wildlife Act against the arrested individuals. According to officials, the rescued deer will be released back into the desert once court proceedings are completed.

