Monday, October 28, 2024
Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Khairpur

STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR   -   Two motorcyclists were killed on the spot when a trawler crushed their motorcycle on Babrloi Bye-Pass in the Khairpur area. Police sources said that both dead persons were going to attend a marriage ceremony from Faiz Wah to Kot Digi area. Later, the bodies of the deceased persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur. The dead men were later identified as Farhan and Ameen Soomro. The driver of the trawler successfully managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Police registered a case, and an investigation was underway.

