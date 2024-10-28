Umar, Iftikhar, Faizan shine with centuries; Ahmed bags 7 wickets in QeA Trophy

LAHORE - Peshawar’s Iftikhar Ahmed, Rawalpindi’s Umar Amin, and Islamabad’s Faizan Riaz scored brilliant centuries, while Lahore Whites’ Ahmed Bashir secured an impressive seven-wicket haul on the second day of the opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricket tournament at various venues of the country. In the match at Ashfaq Ground, Charsadda, defending champions Karachi Whites were bowled out by Peshawar for 546 in their first innings. After Waqar Ahmed and Sahibzada Farhan’s standout performances, Iftikhar Ahmed scored 107, with Saqib Khan taking three wickets. Karachi Whites responded with 144 for 3 by the end of the day’s play. At Shoaib Akhtar Stadium in Rawalpindi, the home team amassed 450 for 7 in response to Multan’s 256. Umar Amin top-scored with a magnificent 169, marking his 33rd century in first-class cricket, while Aqib Shah contributed 65. The duo added a substantial 228-run partnership for the fourth wicket. At Diamond Ground, Islamabad, Lahore Whites were dismissed for 274 in their first innings, with Khurram Shehzad taking five wickets. In reply, Faisalabad managed only 91, with Ahmed Bashir claiming 7 for 27. Following on, Faisalabad reached 103 for 3 in their second innings. In another match at National Ground, Islamabad, Abbottabad was bowled out for 100, chasing Islamabad’s 117. Nusratullah starred with six wickets. Islamabad reached 296 for 3 in their second innings, with Faizan Riaz unbeaten on 145 and Sarmad Bhatti on 93, putting up a 197-run stand. At Abbottabad Stadium, Bahawalpur were dismissed for 229 in response to Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s 238, with Mohammad Ammar scoring 82. Taj Wali claimed five wickets for 41 runs. Azad Jammu and Kashmir reached 47 for 1 in their second innings. In Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, FATA posted 391, with Mohammad Farooq top-scoring at 75. Imad Butt took five wickets. Sialkot replied with 193 for 2, with Abdur Rehman unbeaten on 84. At Saeed Sports City, Lahore, Dera Murad Jamali were bowled out for 310 against Lahore Blues, with Danish Aziz scoring 102.

Lahore Blues were then bowled out for 178, with Aziz also taking three wickets. Dera Murad Jamali reached 22 without loss in their second innings.

At Rana Naved Academy, Sheikhupura, Karachi Blues were dismissed for 60 in response to Quetta’s 147, with Najeebullah taking 6 for 14. Quetta scored 115 in their second innings, setting a target of 203 for Karachi Blues, who reached 54 for 1 by stumps. At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Larkana, in reply to Hyderabad’s 311, reached 243 for 7 in their first innings.