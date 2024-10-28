Walk held in DIK to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Dera ismail khan - A walk was held on Sunday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The walk, which started from the deputy commissioner’s office, was organized by the district administration to observe October 27 as a Black Day. It was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jameel and included participation from Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farhan Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners, officers, officials from all line departments, and a large number of people from different segments of society.

Participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations in IIOJK.

They chanted slogans in favor of Kashmir’s independence and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Condemning the brutalities of Indian armed forces in the IIOJK, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel stated that independence was the basic right of the people of IIOJK and that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to take serious notice of the genocide in IIOJK, make efforts to implement its resolutions, and stop India from committing human rights violations in held Kashmir. He emphasized that peace in the region is linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He strongly condemned the brutality inflicted on the Kashmiri people by Indian forces and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for their freedom struggle at every forum.

Addressing the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Farhan Ahmad highlighted the significance of October 27 as Kashmir Black Day and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He stated that the purpose of marking this day was to remind the global community that India’s occupation of Kashmir is not only illegal but also unjust and oppressive.

He noted that these illegal acts have exposed the true face of the so-called secular state and proven that there is no room for minorities in India, where Muslims and Kashmiris are subjected to serious human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and state terrorism.

At the end of the rally, participants offered special prayers for Pakistan’s integrity and the freedom of Kashmiri Muslims.

Similarly, several educational institutions and government departments organized events to observe Kashmir Black Day in Dera Ismail Khan.