Without humanitarian aid, hundreds of thousands could die of hunger in Sudan

The UN food agency on Monday warned that hundreds of thousands could die of hunger in Sudan as the country has been going through a hunger crisis.

"The brutal war in Sudan has triggered the world’s largest hunger crisis," the World Food Program (WFP) said on X.

"1 in 2 people struggle to eat every day. Famine has been confirmed in North Darfur," it added.

WFP described the humanitarian needs as "immense," adding: "Without humanitarian assistance, hundreds of thousands could die of hunger."

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been locked in a deadly conflict, which has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced more than 10 million people, according to the UN. Calls from the international community and the UN for an end to the violence have intensified as the conflict threatens to push millions into famine due to food shortages in 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.