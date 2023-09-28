92pc survival rate for blood cancer patients: Minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Javed Akram has an­nounced a remarkable 92 per cent chance of sav­ing the lives of blood cancer patients in Pakistan. He made this revelation as the chief guest at an awareness seminar organized by the Oncology De­partment of King Edward Medical University. He highlighted the stark contrast to the past, where the survival rates for blood cancer patients were minimal. During a seminar on Blood Cancer here on Wednesday, Dr. Akram extended his congratulations and commendations to the organizing committee for their efforts on World CML (Chronic Myelog­enous Leukemia) Day. He expressed his gratitude to his alma mater, King Edward Medical University, and acknowledged the contributions of Professor Dr. Zeba Aziz, who was part of his medical team at Al­lama Iqbal Medical College. Furthermore, Dr. Akram emphasized the success of the CML program under the leadership of Professor Mahmood Ayaz and Pro­fessor Haroon Hameed, acknowledging the services of Dr. Abbas Khokhar. Later, while talking to media, Dr. Akram assured the public that thorough investi­gations are ongoing regarding incidents related to the Avastin injection. He pledged that all individuals involved would be held accountable, asserting that the government of Punjab would not bow to any pressure in this matter. Two suspects related to the Avastin case were apprehended recently. In response to Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s directives, surgical procedures have been conducted on fifteen patients who suffered eye blindness due to the Avas­tin injection, he said and added that the government is committed to restoring the vision of all affected pa­tients through eye surgery. Additionally, all points of sale related to the Avastin injection have been sealed to prevent further incidents, he added. Vice-Chancel­lor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, highlighted the successful progress of the CML program at Mayo Hospital, where over Rs 3 billion worth of free medical treatment and facili­ties were provided to patients from across Punjab in the past year. He applauded the efforts of Dr. Abbas Khokhar and his team, emphasizing that blood can­cer is treatable, and patients can lead fulfilling lives post-treatment. The provision of free CML medicines to hospitals throughout Punjab has made it a globally acclaimed project, entirely free of charge.