Badge pinning ceremony held at NAB Lahore office

LAHORE - A badge pinning ceremony was held at National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore to pin-up the recently promoted Policce Officers and offi­cials, deputed at NAB Lahore region. The badges were pinned-up by Director General (DG) NAB-L, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh to mark the day of all seven promotees as memorable. The promottee officers include Sub-Inspector (SI) Nasir Mehm­ood, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ahsan Nawab, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rauf Yousaf, ASI Muham­mad Saleem, ASI Muhammad Pervez and ASI Lia­quat Ali. The DG NAB congratulated and extended his best wishes for the officers on the occassion of their promotion. He also advised them to observe human rights with true letter and spirit by adopt­ing public friendly behavior with general masses and the complainants approaching at the Bureau, as well. He further stated that NAB-L Bureau remains under the watch of these security officials round the clock, whereas, this staff also ensures fool proof security to NAB detainees and other accused per­sons. However, Security officials’ deserved promo­tion to next ranks which has been granted by the Department. He also admitted their efficiency in trouble-free escorting of NAB accused to Hon’ble Courts and likewise back to the Bureau.