CDA-DWP to approve 2 projects for E-Empowerment

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority’s Development Working Party is likely to approve two projects related to the digitalisation of systems in the civic authority on Friday.

A meeting in this regard is scheduled to be held at CDA headquarters in which two PC-Is would be presented for their approval including Deployment of Centralised Wifi Systems and E-Empowerment in the CDA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Government had recently posted a dedicated Member Technology and Digitalisation Nauman Khalid in CDA to introduce technological advancements and data digitisation in the civic authority.

Mr. Khalid is a grade 19 officer of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, who is a close relative of former bureaucrat Nasir Khan Khosa.

The CDA board has already given a go ahead to proceed further on the proposed projects in its meeting held earlier this month.

According to the details, E-Empowerment at CDA Project is being executed as part of the five years plan of the federal government. The first phase of said project would be completed in 24 months with an estimated cost of Rs.933.6 million.

Under this project the Website of the civic authority would be made secure, user friendly and interactive for the citizens while a smart app of the CDA would also be developed to bring ease and efficiency for consumers by providing consumer services through this app.

Meanwhile, a state of the art Online Complaint Management System would be established that would allow consumers to approach CDA electronically for redressal of their issues.

In a major move, Property Management System with online portal would also be established for Property Allotment and Transfer while Digitalisation of property and land revenue records would also be done under this project that will not only facilitate the consumers but also enhance revenue for CDA.

On the other side, once completed, the project will enable citizens for online payments of CDA i.e. Property Tax, Water and Allied Charges, Annual Ground Rent (AGR), Lease Extension and others.

The project will also provide a solution for Electronic Auction process for CDA auctions that will enable local and global participation to increase healthy competition and revenue stream enhancement.

Meanwhile, the second project Deployment of Centrally Managed Wi-Fi System at CDA Headquarter would be completed in next 11 months with an estimated cost of Rs. 94 million.

The project will establish a centrally managed secure Wi-Fi system for a reliable communication infrastructure to share internet services, access emails and use various software applications.

This infrastructure will act as backup to existing 18 years old wired communication which will be replaced in phase-ll.

These projects are being funded through CDA’s own resources and PC-I in this regard will be presented by the Director Information Technology before the CDA-DWP.