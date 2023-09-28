Court didn’t express its disapproval of love marriages, clarifies SC

ISLAMABAD - On 26 September 2023, a family matter came before Courtroom No. 1 of the Supreme Court pertaining to parents fighting over the custody of their two minor daughters. It transpired that the parents had entered into a love marriage, and during the hearing the Court observed that they should apply the same principle, of love, in attending to their children’s welfare.
It was misreported that the Court had expressed its disapproval of love marriages. On the contrary, better sense prevailed when the parties were reminded of the power of love, which when applied to the matter of their children, resulted in an amicable resolution of the case.
TERMINATION OF CASE AGAINST PTI CHIEF, CHALLENGED IN SC
An appeal has been moved to the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, challenging the termination of a case against PTI Chairman pertaining to speeches against state institutions. Petitioner Abdul Khaleel Kakar had challenged the verdict of Balochistan High Court (BHC).