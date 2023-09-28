Court didn’t express its disapproval of love marriages, clarifies SC

ISLAMABAD - On 26 September 2023, a family matter came before Courtroom No. 1 of the Supreme Court per­taining to parents fighting over the custody of their two minor daughters. It transpired that the parents had entered into a love marriage, and during the hearing the Court observed that they should apply the same principle, of love, in attending to their children’s welfare.

It was misreported that the Court had expressed its disap­proval of love marriages. On the contrary, better sense prevailed when the parties were remind­ed of the power of love, which when applied to the matter of their children, resulted in an amicable resolution of the case.

TERMINATION OF CASE AGAINST PTI CHIEF, CHALLENGED IN SC

An appeal has been moved to the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, challenging the ter­mination of a case against PTI Chairman pertaining to speech­es against state institutions. Petitioner Abdul Khaleel Kakar had challenged the verdict of Balochistan High Court (BHC).