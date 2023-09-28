Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Cryptocurrency trading platform Binance pulling out of Russia

Cryptocurrency trading platform Binance pulling out of Russia
Anadolu
10:00 AM | September 28, 2023
Business

Cryptocurrency trading platform Binance announced Wednesday that it is fully exiting Russia, selling its business in the country to CommEX.

To ensure a smooth process for existing Russian users, the off-boarding process will take up to one year, read a statement from the company.

"As we look toward the future, we recognize that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance's compliance strategy," said Noah Perlman, Binance’s chief compliance officer.

Over the next several months, Binance will sunset all exchange services and business lines in Russia, it noted.

Binance stressed that the financial details of the deal will not be disclosed.

Tags:

Anadolu

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1695882355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023