CSC organises Women Workers Product Promotion Festival

LAHORE-Community Support Concern (CSC) is non-government and non-profit organization working for community development, women empowerment and poverty reduction since 1989. CSC implemented a project with collaboration of Bread for the World Promotion of Women’s Rights and Capacity Development in Punjab in thirty villages of Tehil Ferozewala and Sharqpur, Distrct Sheikhupura.

The main objective of this project is to reduce domestic violence against women through awareness on women’s rights, legal assistance/rehabilitation of victim’s women and enhance women’s skill to improve economic status.

Women Workers Product Promotion Festival is one of the activities of the project which is planned annually. CSC organized Women Workers Product Promotion Festival the other day in Kot Abdul Malik. This festival helps women entrepreneurs to improve market access and develop linkages with buyers and traders. These females entrepreneurs got skills from skill enhancement training program conducted by CSC. More than 300 women participated in the skill enhancement training program, 30 women out of 300 exhibited their products, and these women belonged from deprived rural area of Tehsil Ferozewala and Sharqpur.