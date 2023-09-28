DC Jhal Magsi hands over compensation cheque to flood victim

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Ejaz Sarwar handed over a compensation cheque of one million on behalf of the Balochistan Government to the father of a child Irfan Ali who had drowned due to the floods and the devastat­ing monsoon rains last year. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, a child Irfan Ali son of Shahn­awaz Khan resident of Tariq Abad Kot Mgsi was drowned due to a flood in 2022. Deputy Commissioner Ejaz Sarwar expressed grief and condolence to the father of Shaheed Irfan Ali and other heirs. He said that there is no substitute for human life but the government was supporting flood-affected family members on humani­tarian grounds.