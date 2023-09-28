DC reviews anti-dengue steps in City

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ra­fia Haider on Wednesday chaired the meeting of District Emergen­cy Response Committee to asses theprogress of Anti-Dengue drive in provincial capital. The partici­pants of the meeting including Additional Deputy Commission­ers, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, DDHOs and Entomologists gave a detailed briefing to DC La­hore. According to data shared by ADCG Zeeshan Nasrullah Ran­jha2995 confirmed dengue cases were reported this year and 8480 houses were sprayed when posi­tive dengue larvae were found. Af­ter the briefing DC Lahore directed the PITB to update last 24 hours dengue surveillance report in missing area system. She also or­dered the Assistant Commission­ers to identify fake DVRs and re­solve the delayed reports as soon as possible.