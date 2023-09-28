DC reviews anti-dengue steps in City

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider on Wednesday chaired the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee to asses theprogress of Anti-Dengue drive in provincial capital. The participants of the meeting including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, DDHOs and Entomologists gave a detailed briefing to DC Lahore. According to data shared by ADCG Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha2995 confirmed dengue cases were reported this year and 8480 houses were sprayed when positive dengue larvae were found. After the briefing DC Lahore directed the PITB to update last 24 hours dengue surveillance report in missing area system. She also ordered the Assistant Commissioners to identify fake DVRs and resolve the delayed reports as soon as possible.