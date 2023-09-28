Thursday, September 28, 2023
District Chagai gets first Indus Mobile Health Clinic

Agencies
September 28, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The collaboration between Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) and Indus Hospital & Healthcare Net­work (IHHN) resulted in district Ch­agai receiving its first Indus Mobile Health Clinic last week. 

The IHHN has donated this Mo­bile Clinic to the district to provide healthcare for an interim period of three months while the RDMC-funded Indus Hospital at Nokkundi is being set up. This will ensure that basic health care is made available as a priority while permanent in­frastructure can be developed. The Indus Hospital Mobile Clinic, which was inaugurated by the RDMC Country Head and members of the Community Development Com­mittee (CDC), will be located in six identified places across Nokkundi to create better access to healthcare facilities. The mobile clinic is an in­novative Mobile Medical Unit set in a state-of-the-art bus run and man­aged by the Indus Hospital. 

The IHHN is a credible and re­nowned leading charity hospital network in Pakistan that brings a high standard of health services to local communities in both urban and rural locations. Apart from of­fering primary healthcare through a team of doctors and community workers, the Mobile Medical Unit also houses a lab and pharmacy with essential medical supplies. 

“This mobile clinic will provide much-needed healthcare to the lo­cal communities in and around Nokkundi temporarily until we can set up the Indus Hospital facility at Nokkundi. Once the Nokkundi hos­pital is up and running, it will re­place the mobile clinic and locals will have a permanent medical facil­ity to serve them in the area,” said Ali Ehsan Rind, the Country Man­ager of RDMC.

Agencies

