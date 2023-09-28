ECP unfreezes electoral rolls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday unfrozen the voter lists, opening up the opportunity for voters to modify, augment, transfer, or rectify their voting details until Oct 25.

Previously, after the constituencies were reorganised, the electoral watchdog had announced that elections would take place by January 2024.

In an effort to enhance voter engagement, the Election Commission extended the period during which voter lists can be modified for approximately one month. This period allows eligible citizens to register, revise, transfer, or rectify their voter information until Oct 25.

Yesterday, ECP released the preliminary delimitation lists.

In a press release issued, the ECP informed the public that the preliminary delimitation report, along with Form 5 lists, has been posted on the commission's website, along with maps of the initial delimitation.

This development clears the path for the Election Commission to make a decision on holding elections in the last week of January. A specific election date has yet to be announced.

The report explained the methodology employed by the ECP in delimiting national and provincial assembly seats. It explained that the population of each province or area was divided by the total number of general seats, yielding the average population per National Assembly seat.