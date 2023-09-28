Friendship wins Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match

LAHORE-Friendship emerged victorious in the inaugural Pak-China Friendly Cricket Match of 2023 held here at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday.

This landmark event not only showcased the enduring camaraderie between the two nations but also marked a significant moment in the backdrop of cricket’s return to the Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

Pak-China Green demonstrated their prowess on the field by outplaying Pak-China Red, securing victory with 9 wickets to spare. This cricketing spectacle, which enthralled fans, particularly in Lahore, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Chinese Consulate Lahore and the Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).

The Pak-China cricket teams were led by Luo Jianxue for the Red team and Yasir Habib Khan for the Green team. Distinguished guests, including Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of PCB Management Committee, and Cao Ke, the Chinese Acting Consul General in Lahore, graced the event. Prominent figures such as Lahore Qalandars owners Atif Rana and Sameen Rana, along with former cricketers Misbah ul Haq, Nadeem Khan, and Junaid Zia, were also in attendance. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, Moazzam Khan Klair, Fakhar Shah, IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi, President Yasir Habib Khan and Vice President Muhammad Faisal, Khawar Sandhu, PCJCCI President MoazamGhurki, Secretary Salahuddin, and others added to the event’s prestige.

Chief guest Zaka Ashraf commended the IIRMR’s initiative to engage Chinese nationals in a healthy cricket event. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to provide all necessary facilities to the Chinese national cricket team and welcomed them to the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy for coaching and training.

Chinese Acting Consul General Cao Ke highlighted the shared love for cricket as a unique aspect that unites China and Pakistan. He expressed his hope for Pakistan’s victory in the Asian Games and emphasized cricket’s role as a bridge between the two nations. Furthermore, China’s commitment to cricket was evident as they developed new cricket infrastructure for the Hangzhou Asian Games, demonstrating their dedication to welcoming the sport back on the global stage.

Cao Ke expressed the significance of the historic first-ever friendly cricket match between China and Pakistan, where dignitaries, Chinese consuls, journalists, celebrities, and Chinese compatriots all came together to celebrate not only the match but also the deepening bonds of friendship between the two nations.

He concluded by celebrating China’s National Day, the ongoing Asian Games, and the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, highlighting the 19th Asian Games as a platform for promoting friendship and cooperation among Asian nations.

IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi said that Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) is dedicated to bolster Pak-China relations and 1st Pak-China friendly cricket match has tugged the strings of all hearts influenced by new flavour of congenial delicacy between both the brethren countries.