Govt rapidly implementing new projects to promote tourism: Secretary

LAHORE - Punjab Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department celebrated World Tourism Day across the province of Punjab. Following the directives of Secretary Tourism, Asif Bilal Lodhi, various affiliated departments organized various events on their respective sites. The TDCP site seeing bus service cut a cake to mark World Tourism Day, while from Liberty Chowk to Siddique Trade Center hosted a vibrant parade. TDCP displayed a visual exhibition of cultural heritage, featuring more than thirty stunning images at Alhamra Arts Council. Special sessions were also arranged for social and tourism workers on topics provided by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) with insights shared based on their experiences.Following this, TDCP organized special cultural performances. Lahore Museum held a one-day conference featuring experts from various fields discussing issues related to tourism and future initiatives. The Department of Tourist Services conducted a seminar on the travel industry and hotel-restaurant industry at a private hotel, attended by renowned travel agents and hotel owners, focusing on creating a comprehensive action plan regarding tourists’ recommendations and complaints. The Archaeology Directorate also organized events at various sites during the day and illuminated most sites at night to promote night tourism. Secretary Tourism Archaeology and Museums Department, Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi, praised the successful organization of all events and shared exciting news for tourists, promising to introduce new projects and leisure opportunities soon.