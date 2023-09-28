Thursday, September 28, 2023
Govt rapidly implementing new projects to promote tourism: Secretary

September 28, 2023
LAHORE   -  Punjab Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department celebrated World Tourism Day across the prov­ince of Punjab. Following the direc­tives of Secretary Tourism, Asif Bilal Lodhi, various affiliated departments organized various events on their respective sites. The TDCP site see­ing bus service cut a cake to mark World Tourism Day, while from Lib­erty Chowk to Siddique Trade Center hosted a vibrant parade. TDCP dis­played a visual exhibition of cultural heritage, featuring more than thirty stunning images at Alhamra Arts Council. Special sessions were also arranged for social and tourism work­ers on topics provided by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN­WTO) with insights shared based on their experiences.Following this, TDCP organized special cultural performances. Lahore Museum held a one-day conference featuring ex­perts from various fields discussing issues related to tourism and future initiatives. The Department of Tourist Services conducted a seminar on the travel industry and hotel-restaurant industry at a private hotel, attended by renowned travel agents and hotel owners, focusing on creating a com­prehensive action plan regarding tourists’ recommendations and com­plaints. The Archaeology Directorate also organized events at various sites during the day and illuminated most sites at night to promote night tour­ism. Secretary Tourism Archaeology and Museums Department, Muham­mad Asif Bilal Lodhi, praised the suc­cessful organization of all events and shared exciting news for tourists, promising to introduce new projects and leisure opportunities soon.

