Hafiz Naeem inaugurates fumigation drive

KARACHI - Alkhidmat Welfare Society, Karachi President Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has inaugurated here on Tuesday a 10-day fumigation campaign to handle the malaria and dengue outbreak in the megalopolis. The JI Karachi Ameer inaugurated the drive by turning on a fumigation machine outside Alkhidmat Society, Karachi head office. Alkhidmat Executive Director Rashid Qureshi, JI Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari, Alkhidmat Community Services Chief Qazi Sadaruddin and others were accompanying him. On the occasion, while talking to the media, he said that Alkhidmat has been playing its role effectively despite its limited resources. He shed light in detail on the contribution of Alkhidmat in the welfare sector. He said that the largest non-governmental organisation was contributing significantly in the health, education, community services and other segments of the welfare sector. Alkhidmat also provides interest free loans for small businesses; it offers potable water for Rs1.5 per litre, besides submersible pump and wells. He further said that Alkhidmat has been on the forefront to mitigate the miseries of humanity. It also offers rescue, relief and rehabilitation services at the time of calamities in the country and abroad, he said. Talking about the fumigation campaign, he said that Karachiites have been facing malaria and dengue outbreak due to incapability of the city government and its municipal services. He further said that the city government has 45 fumigation vehicles and machines along with necessary staff. It also keeps resources; it has fuel and medicines but the city government has not launched a single drive on the ground despite the fact that Karachiites have been facing malaria and dengue outbreak. In this backdrop, he said, Alkhidmat has launched a drive initially with 15 fumigation vehicles and the number will be increased gradually.