Hardeep murder: Indian propaganda against Pakistan, ISI exposed

ISLAMABAD - India after getting ex­posed globally for its intercontinental ter­ror network has started levelling ridiculous and baseless allegations about involvement of ISI in the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjer in Canada.

Indian media has broken all records of running the baseless propaganda against Pa­kistan on this issue.

Credible sources say that despite the fact that Hardeep Singh Nijj­er was assassinated by Indian spy agency Raw, the Indian media is run­ning baseless propagan­da against Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI on the directives of the Modi government.

Indian TV channels yes­terday aired ridiculous stories about the involve­ment of Pakistani ISI which was baseless and thus exposed the Indian propaganda against Pa­kistan. Similarly in case of any terrorist incident which occurs in occupied Kashmir, the Indian me­dia without verification and investigation impli­cate Pakistan by running baseless stories. Indian media has also been im­plicating Pakistan some time in alleged spy pi­geons and sometimes spy balloons which it said used to come from Paki­stan. The way Indian me­dia is reporting against Pakistan it lost its cred­ibility and objectivity in the public. Senior ana­lysts believe that running such networks of ter­rorism and propaganda against neighbours by In­dia is posing a threat not only to regional peace but also to global peace.