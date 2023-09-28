Hardeep murder: Indian propaganda against Pakistan, ISI exposed

ISLAMABAD - India after getting exposed globally for its intercontinental terror network has started levelling ridiculous and baseless allegations about involvement of ISI in the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjer in Canada.
Indian media has broken all records of running the baseless propaganda against Pakistan on this issue.
Credible sources say that despite the fact that Hardeep Singh Nijjer was assassinated by Indian spy agency Raw, the Indian media is running baseless propaganda against Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI on the directives of the Modi government.
Indian TV channels yesterday aired ridiculous stories about the involvement of Pakistani ISI which was baseless and thus exposed the Indian propaganda against Pakistan. Similarly in case of any terrorist incident which occurs in occupied Kashmir, the Indian media without verification and investigation implicate Pakistan by running baseless stories. Indian media has also been implicating Pakistan some time in alleged spy pigeons and sometimes spy balloons which it said used to come from Pakistan. The way Indian media is reporting against Pakistan it lost its credibility and objectivity in the public. Senior analysts believe that running such networks of terrorism and propaganda against neighbours by India is posing a threat not only to regional peace but also to global peace.