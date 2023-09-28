ICAP delegation visits CCP

ISLAMABAD -The Competition Com­mission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Institute of Char­tered Accountants of Paki­stan (ICAP) will jointly hold Continuing Professional Development (CPD) pro­grammes on Competition Law. The Directors’ Train­ing Programme under the auspicious of ICAP will also include a Module on Compe­tition Law. The programme is part of the advocacy strat­egy of CCP and is aimed to strengthen the proficiency of ICAP members in Competi­tion Law. A delegation from ICAP visited CCP to discuss the potential areas of col­laboration. The meeting was attended by Salman Amin, Member (OFT, Exemption & Advocacy) CCP, Shahzad Hussain, DG CCP, M. Ali Latif, President ICAP, Arslan Kha­lid, Vice President ICAP, Asad Feroze, Vice President ICAP, and Ashfaq Tola, former president ICAP. In the meet­ing, Salman Amin expressed that the CCP is committed to ensuring a free and fair competitive environment in all spheres of the economy and commercial activities. CCP considers it important also to create awareness on the same. Since ICAP mem­bers are serving in different sectors, it is imperative for them to have a better under­standing of competition law. The meeting explored col­laboration in areas such as forensic auditing, advanced cost auditing techniques, and addressing deceptive marketing on digital plat­forms. It was agreed that as part of the CPD programme, a series of training courses covering specialized mod­ules on Competition Law will be held. Initially, three CPD training modules will be con­ducted in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The Direc­tors Training Programmes held under the auspicious of ICAP will also include mod­ules on Competition Law. The speakers from CCP will deliver sessions on compe­tition law. These will em­power participants with a better understanding of the provisions of competition law on deceptive market­ing, prohibited agreements, abuse of dominant position, and approval of mergers and exemptions procedures.