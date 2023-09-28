Improving Mental Health: Woman University introduces HumRaaz consultation app, Helpline 1166

MULTAN - The Women University Multan’s Department of Applied Psychology Wednesday took a monumental step by launching “HumRaaz” app, and Helpline “1166” with an aim to provide consultancy, free of cost, to citizens and students for improving mental health. The core objective of this groundbreaking endeavour is to provide a platform for individuals to seek professional guidance and support in matters related to mental well-being. The app, “HumRaaz”, is designed to serve as a convenient and accessible resource, allowing users to access mental health consultancy services at their fingertips.
Mental health is a cornerstone of an individual’s quality of life and is of paramount importance. This initiative aligns with the strategic reforms proposed by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Paracha, a staunch advocate for promotion of mental health, stressed that neglecting mental well-being could lead to severe consequences, including depression, anxiety, and an increased risk of physical health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension.