Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Improving Mental Health: Woman University introduces HumRaaz consultation app, Helpline 1166

Agencies
September 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  The Women University Mul­tan’s Department of Applied Psychology Wednesday took a monumental step by launch­ing “HumRaaz” app, and Helpline “1166” with an aim to provide consultancy, free of cost, to citizens and stu­dents for improving mental health. The core objective of this groundbreaking endeav­our is to provide a platform for individuals to seek profes­sional guidance and support in matters related to mental well-being. The app, “Hum­Raaz”, is designed to serve as a convenient and accessible resource, allowing users to ac­cess mental health consultan­cy services at their fingertips.

Mental health is a corner­stone of an individual’s qual­ity of life and is of paramount importance. This initiative aligns with the strategic reforms proposed by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kalsoom Paracha, a staunch advocate for promo­tion of mental health, stressed that neglecting mental well-being could lead to severe consequences, including de­pression, anxiety, and an in­creased risk of physical health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

Agencies

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

