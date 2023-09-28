Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

India asks Canada to provide information on Sikh leader’s murder

India asks Canada to provide information on Sikh leader’s murder
News Desk
September 28, 2023
International, Newspaper

NEW YORK  -  Indian foreign minister said Wednesday that New Delhi is open to looking into any “spe­cific” information Can­ada provides on the killing of a Sikh sepa­ratist leader S Jaishan­kar stated this while re­ferring to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June. Tensions flared up after Canada re­cently said it was inves­tigating “credible allega­tions” linking the Indian state with the murder. Mr Jaishankar said that the In­dian government had told Canada that it was open to investigating any “rele­vant” allegations about the murder while insisting that Delhi had no role in it. He was speaking at an event in New York ahead of his ad­dress at the UN General As­sembly on Tuesday. “One, we told the Canadians that this [extrajudicial killings] is not the government of India’s policy,” he said. “Two, we told the Canadi­ans saying that look, if you have something specific, if you have something rele­vant, you know, let us know - we are open to looking at it.” Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a temple in British Columbia in June. He had been des­ignated a terrorist by In­dia in 2020 - an allegation his supporters vehement­ly deny. The Indian gov­ernment has often react­ed sharply to demands by Sikh separatists in West­ern countries for Khalistan, or a separate Sikh home­land. The Khalistan move­ment peaked in India in the 1980s with a violent insur­gency centred in Sikh-ma­jority Punjab state. It was quelled by force and has lit­tle resonance in India now, but is still popular among some in the Sikh diaspora in countries such as Cana­da, Australia and the UK.

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023