India asks Canada to provide information on Sikh leader’s murder

NEW YORK - Indian foreign minister said Wednesday that New Delhi is open to looking into any “spe­cific” information Can­ada provides on the killing of a Sikh sepa­ratist leader S Jaishan­kar stated this while re­ferring to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June. Tensions flared up after Canada re­cently said it was inves­tigating “credible allega­tions” linking the Indian state with the murder. Mr Jaishankar said that the In­dian government had told Canada that it was open to investigating any “rele­vant” allegations about the murder while insisting that Delhi had no role in it. He was speaking at an event in New York ahead of his ad­dress at the UN General As­sembly on Tuesday. “One, we told the Canadians that this [extrajudicial killings] is not the government of India’s policy,” he said. “Two, we told the Canadi­ans saying that look, if you have something specific, if you have something rele­vant, you know, let us know - we are open to looking at it.” Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a temple in British Columbia in June. He had been des­ignated a terrorist by In­dia in 2020 - an allegation his supporters vehement­ly deny. The Indian gov­ernment has often react­ed sharply to demands by Sikh separatists in West­ern countries for Khalistan, or a separate Sikh home­land. The Khalistan move­ment peaked in India in the 1980s with a violent insur­gency centred in Sikh-ma­jority Punjab state. It was quelled by force and has lit­tle resonance in India now, but is still popular among some in the Sikh diaspora in countries such as Cana­da, Australia and the UK.