Thursday, September 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

InDrive expanding to five new cities

InDrive expanding to five new cities
PR
September 28, 2023
Business

LAHORE-Pakistan’s No.1 ride-hailing company, InDrive, has now reached to small cities in Pakistan, adding five more jewels to its crown.
In a move set to redefine the transportation landscape, InDrive is thrilled to announce its expansion into five new cities, including Larkana, Kamoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara. This strategic expansion is a testament to InDrive’s commitment to providing seamless, convenient, and reliable mobility solutions to an even broader audience across the country. With this expansion, inDrive is poised to transform the way residents of these cities travel, work, and explore. The inclusion of Larkana, Kamoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara in the InDrive network reflects the company’s dedication to bringing innovative transportation options to both urban centers and suburban areas. The launch of inDrive in these cities marks a significant milestone, further solidifying the company’s position as the go-to choice for modern, efficient, and budget-friendly mobility.

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023