InDrive expanding to five new cities

LAHORE-Pakistan’s No.1 ride-hailing company, InDrive, has now reached to small cities in Pakistan, adding five more jewels to its crown.

In a move set to redefine the transportation landscape, InDrive is thrilled to announce its expansion into five new cities, including Larkana, Kamoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara. This strategic expansion is a testament to InDrive’s commitment to providing seamless, convenient, and reliable mobility solutions to an even broader audience across the country. With this expansion, inDrive is poised to transform the way residents of these cities travel, work, and explore. The inclusion of Larkana, Kamoke, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Okara in the InDrive network reflects the company’s dedication to bringing innovative transportation options to both urban centers and suburban areas. The launch of inDrive in these cities marks a significant milestone, further solidifying the company’s position as the go-to choice for modern, efficient, and budget-friendly mobility.