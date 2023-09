FAISALABAD - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad will declare the result of Inter­mediate part-I (11th) annual examination 2023 on October 10. The result will be uploaded at the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10am. The result will also be available in CDs against Rs200 which will be deposited in UBL Board Branch and Kotwali Road Branch.