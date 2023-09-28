IUB signs edu coop programme with Chinese university

ISLAMABAD - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Anhui University of Chinese Medicine (AHUCM) and the TANG International Education Group have signed an International Education Cooperation Programme.

According to details shared by University College of Conventional Medicine (UCCM), IUB, a Chinese delegation led by AHUCM’s Prof Dr Zhou Yadong visited the IUB.

A tripartite agreement was signed among the two universities and TANG Int’l in a meeting chaired by IUB VC Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. Under the agreement, the AHUCM will provide 30 scholarships to UCCM students to complete education in China.

The dual degree program will allow the students of Eastern Medicine to achieve degrees in Chinese Medicine on scholarships.

Principal UCCM Dr Hafiz Muhammad Asif said that the agreement will not only help in enhancing standards of education in Pakistan but will also help in resolving health related issues in the country.

Recently, a UCCM delegation visited China from August 27 to September 5. The delegation visited top-ranked Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) institutes, including the AHUCM, and Gansu Health Vocational College.

A tripartite MoU was signed during the visit between the UCCM, Gansu Vocational Health College, and TANG for cooperation in education, innovation, exchanges of faculty and students, industrial- educational integration and modern talent cultivation of vocational and technical education, especially in the field of Traditional Medicine.

The IUB will be the pioneer institute in Pakistan to launch TCM degree/ diploma program with all its major disciplines.