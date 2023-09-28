Thursday, September 28, 2023
Jinnah House attack: ATC rejects bail pleas of 11, releases 2

Our Staff Reporter
September 28, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 11 Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) work­ers and released 2 others in the Jinnah House attack case. ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Ja­ved announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions of 13 accused. Tayyaba Raja, Qasim Ali, Osama Arif, Muhammad Ishfaq, Rana Ghazanfar, Sheh­ram Mubarak, Babar Hussain, Anjum, Qurban Ali, Muham­mad Maqbool and Tariq Masih included among those whose bail petitions were rejected. The court allowed the bail petitions of the accused, Dr Sarmad and Muhammad Iqbal, and ordered their release, if not involved in other cases. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attack­ing the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of La­hore’s corps commander, during the May 9 violence.

PFA DISCARDS 6,000 LITRES SPURIOUS DRINKS

At least 100 killed in blaze at wedding party in Qaraqosh

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have unearthed a manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Bara Marada village on Sharqpur Road. The authority discarded 6,000 litre spurious carbonated drinks; 4,350 empty bottles; 3,000 lids, 250 litre syrup, 180kg of prohibited ingredients and 75kg counterfeited packing ma­terial during the raid.

Our Staff Reporter

