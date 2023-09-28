Thursday, September 28, 2023
Kidnapped tik-toker girl recovered

Agencies
September 28, 2023
MULTAN-Police said that they have recovered Tehreem Fatima a well-known tiktoker from Lahore who was abducted from Lahore- Suraj Miani and nabbed the abductor. According to the spokesperson for the police, Kundan Bibi w/o Ghulam Fareed resident of Suraj Miani informed Sadar police on March 06, 2023, that a girl named Mishi along with unknown outlaws had allegedly abducted her girl Tehreem Fatima. Sadar police registered the case and started a search for the girl. SHO Sadar police station Azhar Abbas Gill along with police have raided and recovered the girl from Qaid-e-Millat colony Lahore and also apprehended the kidnapper named Sajawal s/o Haq Nawaz resident of Okara. Further legal action was being taken by police against the accused.

